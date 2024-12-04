The star cricketer said they did not speak outside the field while at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed that he and MS Dhoni no longer communicate. In an interview with News18, Harbhajan said that although he has no issues with Dhoni, they are not friends anymore.

Both Harbhajan and MS Dhoni played crucial roles in the Indian team that clinched the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. While Dhoni captained the team in both tournaments, Harbhajan made significant contributions, taking 7 wickets in the T20 World Cup and 9 wickets in the ODI World Cup.

The spinner said, he and MS Dhoni did not speak outside the field during their time at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Harbhajan played for the Chennai-based franchise from 2018 to 2020. He also mentioned that he only contacts those who answer his calls.

During the interview, Harbhajan said, "No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his."

He further added, "I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to."

Meanwhile, Harbhajan and Dhoni last played together for India was in 2015 during an ODI against South Africa. After 2015 World Cup, both Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh were excluded from the Indian team. While Harbhajan did not participate in any matches after 2015, he officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2021.