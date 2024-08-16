'This star cricketer can break Sachin Tendulkar's record in...': Ricky Ponting

Twitter
Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Sports

Sports

'This star cricketer can break Sachin Tendulkar's record in...': Ricky Ponting

Ponting pointed out that this success will depend on willingness to get big scores and perform well in the next few years

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

'This star cricketer can break Sachin Tendulkar's record in...': Ricky Ponting
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has confidence in England’s Joe Root to outdo Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 15,921 runs in Test cricket. Root completed 12,000 runs during the Test match against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

At the moment, Root has 12027 Test runs in 143 Tests and averages 50. 11 with 32 centuries and 63 fifties. Second on the list is Ponting with 13,378 runs and he was quick to point out that Root’s success will depend on his willingness to get big scores and perform well in the next few years.

He said, “If his hunger's still there, then there's every chance that he could do it. He is someone that in the last couple of years has got better and better. There's always talk around batters reaching their prime in their early 30s and he's certainly done that. It's been his conversion rates being the big thing."

He pointed out that if England is featuring in 10 to 14 Tests every year and Root is getting 800 to 1,000 runs per year, then he could reach Tendulkar’s mark before he turns 37. Ponting noted Root’s improvement in the past few months of converting fifties into hundreds, which has boosted his run-scoring prowess. ‘Four or five years ago, he was scoring a lot of fifties and finding it hard to kick on and make hundreds,’ said Ponting, adding that Root now does this on a regular basis.

Root has also set his sights on going past Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara and former England teammate Alastair Cook, who have accumulated 12,400 and 12,472 runs respectively. The way Root is going at the moment and his commitment to the cause, it seems less of a long shot that he will eclipse Tendulkar’s tally in the near future, opined Ponting.

