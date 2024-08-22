PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

In the Test match against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s batting pair of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan achieved this remarkable milestone

In a rather extraordinary event during the course of the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s batting pair of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan achieved a remarkable milestone. The two were able to score four runs from a single delivery, and this was a topic of debate among cricket lovers as to how often this happens in the sport.

It occurred on the second day of the Test match, when Shakeel hit a delivery from Nahid Rana to mid-off. Mid-off Shoriful Aslam was able to get a hand on the ball and slow it down. But even as the fielder tried to stop the ball from touching the boundary ropes, Shakeel and Rizwan ensured that they made the most of the free hit and added four more runs between the wickets.

The ball hit Shoriful’s hand and rolled to the boundary’s long-off region, and Najmul Hossain Shanto had to run for it. Shanto had to sprint from the mid-on position to the boundary rope, and the batters were able to reach their respective hundred in style.

The non-striker, Mohammad Rizwan, looked quite tired at the end of the run, and he threw his gloves and bat away to relax for a while. The video of the incident surfaced online, and fans as well as football pundits had a lot to comment on the rarity of the event.

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle said: “It is not often that one gets to witness a team scoring four runs off a single delivery in Test cricket. ” There is no doubt that Shakeel and Rizwan were athletic and thought on their feet and for moments like these alone, viewers love the game.

The brilliant innings by Shakeel and Rizwan came at the right time for Pakistan after a disastrous beginning was seen on the first day of the match. Before Saim Ayub scored 57, Pakistan had lost four wickets, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam. Shakeel and Rizwan then came to the party, both men making half-centuries to give Pakistan a foothold back in the game.



The new-ball duo of Shoriful Islam and Mahmud had shaken Pakistan in the day, the match was delayed by 230 minutes due to the wet outfield after the rain last night. Shoriful got rid of Shan Masood and Babar Azam, Mahmud sent Abdullah Shafique packing and Bangladesh was well-placed.