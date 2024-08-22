PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

Twitter
Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Sports

PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened

In the Test match against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s batting pair of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan achieved this remarkable milestone

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:27 PM IST

PAK vs BAN: This rare incident leaves cricket fans in awe, check what happened
In a rather extraordinary event during the course of the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s batting pair of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan achieved a remarkable milestone. The two were able to score four runs from a single delivery, and this was a topic of debate among cricket lovers as to how often this happens in the sport.

It occurred on the second day of the Test match, when Shakeel hit a delivery from Nahid Rana to mid-off. Mid-off Shoriful Aslam was able to get a hand on the ball and slow it down. But even as the fielder tried to stop the ball from touching the boundary ropes, Shakeel and Rizwan ensured that they made the most of the free hit and added four more runs between the wickets.

The ball hit Shoriful’s hand and rolled to the boundary’s long-off region, and Najmul Hossain Shanto had to run for it. Shanto had to sprint from the mid-on position to the boundary rope, and the batters were able to reach their respective hundred in style.

 

The non-striker, Mohammad Rizwan, looked quite tired at the end of the run, and he threw his gloves and bat away to relax for a while. The video of the incident surfaced online, and fans as well as football pundits had a lot to comment on the rarity of the event.

Cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle said: “It is not often that one gets to witness a team scoring four runs off a single delivery in Test cricket. ” There is no doubt that Shakeel and Rizwan were athletic and thought on their feet and for moments like these alone, viewers love the game.

The brilliant innings by Shakeel and Rizwan came at the right time for Pakistan after a disastrous beginning was seen on the first day of the match. Before Saim Ayub scored 57, Pakistan had lost four wickets, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam. Shakeel and Rizwan then came to the party, both men making half-centuries to give Pakistan a foothold back in the game.
 
The new-ball duo of Shoriful Islam and Mahmud had shaken Pakistan in the day, the match was delayed by 230 minutes due to the wet outfield after the rain last night. Shoriful got rid of Shan Masood and Babar Azam, Mahmud sent Abdullah Shafique packing and Bangladesh was well-placed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

