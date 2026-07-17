'This one hurts': Harry Kane vows England will return stronger after FIFA World Cup exit

Harry Kane, captain of the England football team, wrote a heartfelt message on social media ahead of England’s third-place match against France on Saturday, July 18, in Miami. He reached out to fans, teammates, and staff, reflecting on how tough it feels to miss out on another final.

Harry Kane, captain of the England football team, wrote a heartfelt message on social media ahead of England’s third-place match against France on Saturday, July 18, in Miami. He reached out to fans, teammates, and staff, reflecting on how tough it feels to miss out on another final.

“No words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach. We were close, really close to another final but it wasn’t enough. We’ve given everything over these last 7 weeks and to fall short is hard to take!” he posted on his official X account.

Kane didn’t dodge the elephant in the room: England’s struggles to finish the job. It’s now been eight long years since their breakthrough semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup—the first time they'd made it that far since 1990.

No words are big enough right now to overcome this empty feeling in the stomach. We were close, really close to another final but it wasn’t enough. We’ve given everything over these last 7 weeks and to fall short is hard to take!



I know the expectations are high and rightly so,… pic.twitter.com/exz5Pe95hb — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 16, 2026

“I know the expectations are high and rightly so, we’ve been knocking on the door for 8 years now but again are missing that final piece of the jigsaw!” Kane wrote. “That’s where we have to go away, process it, and find a way to get better. I’m so proud of the boys and what we’ve shown throughout this tournament—some tough games, tough environments, and we came through.”

England has come painfully close over the last five major tournaments: finals in 2020 and 2024 at the Euros, World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and 2026, and a quarterfinal exit in 2022, again at the hands of France. Despite all these near-misses, Kane tries to look forward.

“Going for glory doesn’t always mean you’ll get it. You have to fight for it, get knocked down, pick yourself up and go again—and that’s what we’ll do. The only way is to keep believing and keep pushing,” he added.

He didn’t forget the supporters, either. “Thank you to every single fan that travelled and showed their support in the stadiums. Thank you to every fan back home for believing in us. Thank you to the boys and staff for everything you have given. As always, win or lose, we learn and go again!"

Now, England faces a third-place match for only the third time in their history. Their previous two ended in disappointment: a 2-1 loss to Italy in 1990, and a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in 2018. It’s the same number of goals they let in when Argentina edged them out 2-1 in a semi-final—memories that likely still sting.

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