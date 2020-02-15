This is how Man City's ban from European competitions revitalises Man Utd, Spurs' Champions League hopes

The Uefa on Friday (February 14) banned Manchester City for two years from taking part in any European competitions and also fined them €30m (£25m) for breaking the financial fair play rules and misleading the investigating body by providing them with false information.

So according to that, Man City - who are very likely to finish in the top four this season in the Premier League - will be giving up their spot in next season's Champions League.

This now leaves the door right open for whoever finishes 5th in league standings this season to get an entry into next year's UCL. Generally, the top 4 teams qualify for Champions League but City's ban will bring a change in the system.

The theory is totally based on how other teams benefited to qualify from Italy for the Europa League this season after AC Milan removed itself over FFP last year.

This now provided a fresh beacon of hope for other top English sides like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs, Wolves to find an easy qualification to Europe's elite club competition.

Currently, newly promoted side Sheffield United are occupying the 5th place, two points ahead of Spurs (6th) and four points ahead of Man Utd (9th) who have a gave in hand over 'The Blades'.

No one expected Chris Wilder's side to perform this phenomenally this year in the league, however, his out of the box pressing tactics proved everyone wrong and his team is now in contention of booking a place in European's top club competitions.

Other clubs like Arsenal (10th), Wolves (7th) and Everton (8th) will also be looking at this as a prime opportunity to secure themselves a spot in the Champions League or even in the Europa League for next season.

According to the latest reports from The Independent, the raging English champions are also set to face possible deduction in points in the Premier League (PL) and even be forced to play in League Two ( the third tier of the English league).

The blues were found guilty under Uefa’s club financial control body (CFCB).

As per the ban, a UEFA statement declared: “The Adjudicatory Chamber has imposed disciplinary measures on Manchester City Football Club directing that it shall be excluded from participation in UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons).”

"European football’s governing body said that City “failed to cooperate in the investigation”.According to Independent's 'high-level' sources, the Premier League committee has already held talks over a possible way to penalize City if UEFA really handed a ban to them.

Now that's happened, that punishment of points deduction is alleged "highly likely" to happen next.