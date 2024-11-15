Both fighters weighed in at nearly identical figures, with Paul tipping the scales at 227.2 pounds and Tyson at 228.4 pounds.

The upcoming boxing match between heavyweight legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took an unexpected turn during the final weigh-in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In a shocking moment that electrified the crowd and went viral on social media, Tyson slapped Paul after being provoked.

Tom Patti, a close friend of Tyson, explained the incident to USA TODAY: “Jake stepped on Mike’s foot, that prompted the reaction...I was there and Mike just told me.” The altercation has fueled excitement for the fight, with fans speculating about its potential impact on the bout.

Scheduled for November 16, the eight-round match is unique for its participants and the 31-year age gap between the 27-year-old Paul and 58-year-old Tyson. The fight will be contested with 14-ounce gloves and was originally set for July but postponed due to Tyson’s health concerns. Now back in shape, Tyson expressed his enthusiasm:

“When I first agreed, I thought, ‘What the f*** am I doing?’ But now, I feel great. This fight is the real party.”

Jake Paul, known for his flashy promotions and rapid rise in boxing, has been preparing intensely for the bout. “I’ve been eating 3,800-4,000 calories daily to build muscle,” Paul said, revealing a training diet of eggs, toast, steak, chicken, and his favorite snack: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The Tyson-Paul clash, pitting a boxing icon against a social media star, will be broadcast live on Netflix at 6:30 AM IST. With their recent confrontation adding even more hype, fans worldwide are bracing for an explosive night of boxing history.