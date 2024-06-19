This cricketer holds record for fastest hundred in T20I, not Yuvraj, Kohli, Gayle, AB De Villiers

Indian-origin Sahil Chauhan, playing for Estonia, broke Chris Gayle's record for the fastest T20I century against Cyprus.

Sahil Chauhan made headlines by smashing a hundred in just 27 deliveries against Cyprus on Monday, June 17. The Estonian batsman thereby set a new record for the fastest hundred in T20I cricket. The previous record was held by West Indies legendary player Chris Gayle. Gayle scored a century off 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chauhan’s blistering performance helped Estonia secure a remarkable victory over Cyprus. The 32-year-old's record-breaking century surpassed the international century record of 33 balls, set by Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton earlier this year, as well as Gayle’s long-standing 30-ball record across all T20I matches.

Gayle's record had remained unbeaten for more than a decade, making Chauhan’s achievement even more impressive. Playing against Cyprus, Sahil Chauhan reached his century with a flurry of boundaries and sixes, eventually finishing unbeaten with 144 runs off just 41 balls, including a staggering 18 sixes. This performance also earned him the record for the most sixes in a T20I innings.

Estonia's situation looked dire as they were down to 9/2 while chasing a target of 192 runs. However, Chauhan's innings turned the game around, leading Estonia to victory by six wickets with seven overs to spare.

Despite his recent heroics, Chauhan's journey in T20I international cricket is just beginning. He has only played four T20Is so far, making his debut against Gibraltar on September 30, 2023. In his first three matches, he scored a total of 18 runs at an average of 18.

Chauhan’s potential was evident from his performances in the ECS Estonia tournament, where he had multiple 90+ scores before finally reaching a century against Cyprus. His form in domestic cricket translated brilliantly onto the international stage.

Off the field, Chauhan is known for his humility. Estonia's coach, Richard Cox, praised him on social media after his record-breaking performance, highlighting not just his cricketing prowess but also his character.

When it’s your day it’s your day - love this man - huge talent but the most humble caring listening hard working cricketer you could ever wish to work with - no one more deserving of this than Sahil Chauhan pic.twitter.com/cilR36F9cO — Richard Cox (@RichardCox380) June 17, 2024

Sahil Chauhan’s record-breaking century has not only etched his name in the history books but also brought significant attention to Estonian cricket. As he continues to play and potentially break more records, cricket fans around the world will undoubtedly be keeping an eye on this rising star.