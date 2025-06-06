Interestingly, a female fan is madly in love with him, she claims to have already married him in the mind. This female fan is a known celebrity, who has appeared in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the latest season of the Indian Premier League 2025 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Iyer, who is one of the most expensive players in IPL history, has a huge fan following, much like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and other cricketers. Interestingly, a female fan is madly in love with him, she claims to have already married him in the mind. This female fan is a known celebrity, who has appeared in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’. She is a social media sensation with her sensuous pictures making rounds on the internet. She is none other than Edin Rose.

Who is Edin Rose?

Born and brought up in Dubai, Edin Rose came to India in 2020. She began her career as a model for several renowned photographers and agencies. Gradually, she gained popularity on social media which helped her grab opportunities in acting. She made her appearance in the film, Ravanasura in 2023. She began working in the Tamil pan India film LIK(Love Insurance Kompany). However, it was her appearance on Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 18 that made her a household name. She received appreciation on the show after she made a wild card entry on the show.

Edin Rose had earlier expressed her craze for cricket and also revealed that she is madly in love with Shreyas Iyer. A few days ago, she hailed Shreyas Iyer’s innings and game in the IPL 2025. In a conversation with Filmygyan, Edin said that she likes Shreyas Iyer a lot, but she didn’t stop there and went on to make the shocking revelation. She said she likes him so much that she has even accepted Shreyas as her husband. In her mind, she has also considered herself the mother of the cricketer's two children revealing his passionate love for Shreyas Iyer. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer hasn’t reacted or responded to this public admiration from Edin Rose.

Edin Rose was recently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, following a sudden health emergency. The incident occurred just an hour before she was scheduled to attend an awards function.