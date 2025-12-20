FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Team India continued their winning ways in T20Is with their eighth successive T20I series win, beating South Africa by 30 runs in the final T20I at Ahmedabad on Sunday. During the final T20I, Tilak contributed with a match-winning knock of 42-ball 73, with 10 fours and a six.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

THIS 23-year-old India star wins 'Impact Player of the Series' medal, not Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, his name is...
Indian batter Tilak Varma received the 'Impact Player of the Series' medal following his team's win over South Africa in T20Is from Team India's training assistant Raghavindraa Dvgi for his magnificent performances with the bat in a variety of match situations throughout the series.

Team India continued their winning ways in T20Is with their eighth successive T20I series win, beating South Africa by 30 runs in the final T20I at Ahmedabad on Sunday. During the final T20I, Tilak contributed with a match-winning knock of 42-ball 73, with 10 fours and a six.

Before the presentation of the medal, Raghavindraa gave a heartfelt speech on maintaining patience, self-belief and dealing with hardships.

Tilak Verma on winning 'Impact Player of the Series' medal

After winning the award, Tilak said, "It feels good winning this award for the second time and receiving it from a very special. The way we played under pressure was very good to see. In the coming NZ series and T20 World Cup, we will be tested and let us win them with the same attitude."

In the series, Tilak continued his fine run in T20Is and emerged as the top run-getter with 187 runs in four innings at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 131.69, with two fifties and a best score of 73. During the series, he displayed his ability to be a playmaker for India in a variety of situations and tempos. Be it his 32-ball 26, though with a sub-par strike rate at number four, helped India gain some normalcy after being reduced to 48/3 in the first T20I and set up a stage for Hardik Pandya's batting pyrotechnics.

In the next T20I, while chasing 214 runs as wickets tumbled from the other end, Tilak played a lone-warrior knock of 62 in 34 balls at number five, with two fours and five sixes. In the third T20I, Tilak finished an easy chase of 118 for India, scoring an unbeaten 26* in 34 balls batting at number three. In the final T20I, when Indian openers had set a platform with a quickfire 63-run stand, Tilak did not waste any time in cashing on it and scored a 42-ball 73, with 10 fours and a six and put a century stand with Hardik Pandya to take India to a massive 231/5 in 20 overs.

His best batting numbers have come at number three, scoring 542 runs in 15 matches and innings at an average of 60.22, with a strike rate of over 160, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 120*.

IND vs SA

Coming to the match, the Proteas won the toss and put India to field first. Openers Samson (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Abhishek (34 in 21 balls, with six fours and a six) gave India a fiery start with a 63-run stand in just 5.4 overs. After a brief stumble following dismissals of Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (5), Tilak (73 in 42 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Hardik put on a 105-run stand for the fourth wicket, taking India to 231/5 in 20 overs. Corbin Bosch (2/44) was the pick of the bowlers for SA.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
