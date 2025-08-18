These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Anil Sharma BREAKS SILENCE on equation with Ameesha Patel after Gadar 2 fallout, reveals MAJOR DETAILS on Gadar 3: 'Sakeena and Tara...'

Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Ganpati sthapana

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reveals secret behind her glass-like glowing skin

Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'

Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson files FIR against Vivek Agnihotri, accuses him of twisting his identity in The Bengal Files: 'He was called Kasai…'

NEET PG Result 2025: NBEMS likely to announce result by THIS date at natboard.edu.in; check result date and category-wise qualifying percentiles

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

Yasmin Karachiwala’s 5-step guide to perfect push-ups

BJP-led NDA fields CP Radakrishnan: How is Vice President elected? Who can contest polls? Details here

How is Vice President elected? Who can contest? Proportional Representation?

'Dogesh Bhai - The Real Bodyguard...': WATCH this viral video of German Shepherd jumping from a balcony to protect children from a stray dog

Viral: German Shepherd jumping from balcony to protect kids from a stray dog

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeSports

SPORTS

These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

Love knows no boundaries, and these Indian Hindu cricketers proved it by marrying Muslim women. From Ajit Agarkar to Shivam Dube, their interfaith love stories highlight harmony, respect, and the beauty of relationships that go beyond religion.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 04:13 PM IST

These 3 Indian Hindu cricketers found their happily ever after with Muslim wives

TRENDING NOW

In the world of cricket, players often make headlines for their on-field performances. But beyond the stardom, some cricketers have inspired fans through their personal lives, showing that love has the power to rise above religious and cultural boundaries. Here’s a look at three Indian Hindu cricketers who married Muslim women, proving that relationships thrive on respect and understanding.

Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially

Untitled-design-98

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar won many matches for the country, but his biggest win came off the field when he married Fatima Ghadially in 2002. Fatima, a teacher by profession, has stood by his side through thick and thin. Their marriage is a heartwarming example of interfaith love built on trust, respect, and mutual admiration.

Manoj Prabhakar and Farheen

Untitled-design-99

All-rounder Manoj Prabhakar, who represented India in the late 80s and 90s, found love in Bollywood actress Farheen. The two tied the knot in the 1990s, embracing both Hindu and Muslim traditions. Their bond showcases how understanding and shared values matter more than societal norms or religious differences.

 

Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan

Untitled-design-100

Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan are one of the most recent interfaith unions in Indian cricket. The couple married in July 2021 in a ceremony that beautifully blended Hindu and Muslim customs. Their wedding photos went viral on social media, with fans praising the couple for celebrating love that transcends boundaries.

 

Love beyond religion

These cricketers remind us that relationships are about more than names, faiths, or traditions. At their core, they are about companionship, understanding, and shared dreams. In a country as diverse as India, such marriages stand as a symbol of unity, encouraging others to embrace love without prejudice.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate the festival - VIRAL
Children broke an unusual 'Cycle Dahi Handi' to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
Italy's Meloni, Germany's Merz, EU President to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine peace
European leaders to join Zelenskyy for Washington talks with Trump on Ukraine...
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi in viral social media exchange
'Bhai aap kya kahenge ho?' Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user, switches to Hindi i
From IU to Park Hyung-sik, Bae Suzy: 6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
6 popular K-drama stars who sang for their own OSTs
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor and demand boycott of War 2
Jr NTR fans erupt in protest against TDP MLA over shocking remarks on actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE