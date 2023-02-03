Search icon
'There is nothing left': World Cup winner Lionel Messi drops big retirement hint

Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup in December 2022 against France in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

'There is nothing left': World Cup winner Lionel Messi drops big retirement hint
Lionel Messi

The star Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, has dropped a tantalizing hint about his future. The 35-year-old, who recently won his first FIFA World Cup title with Argentina in Qatar, has suggested that he may soon be hanging up his boots. 

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was in scintillating form for the South American giants in the Middle East nation in November and December of last year. He scored seven times in as many matches and provided three assists, ultimately earning him the FIFA Golden Ball Award for his impressive contribution of 10 goals.

Before the start of the FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi hinted that the tournament in Qatar would be his last with the La Albiceleste. However, after winning the World Cup, he put his retirement plans on hold and declared that he wanted to enjoy his time as a World Cup champion. The Argentine captain has been a prolific scorer for his country, netting 98 goals in 172 matches.

After more than a month, since he became the world champion, Lionel Messi has dropped a hint about his retirement, suggesting that he feels he has accomplished all he set out to do. 

Speaking to UrbanaPlay of Buenos Aires, Messi said, "I achieved everything with the national team of which I always dreamed. I got everything I wanted in my career, individually. It was about uniquely closing my career. I never imagined that all this would happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. I have no complaints, and I can’t ask for more. We won the Copa America (in 2021) and the World Cup; there’s nothing left."

“I would have liked Diego to give me the cup, or at least to see all this, to see Argentina as world champions, with everything he wanted and how he loved the national team. I think from above, he – like many people who love me – was strong,” he said.

Apart from winning the World Cup in December, Lionel Messi has also earned the Copa America title and an Olympic gold medal with Argentina. On the club level, he has achieved an impressive four UEFA Champions League titles and a record-breaking seven Ballon d'Or awards. Messi's accomplishments are unparalleled, making him one of the greatest footballers of all time.

