'The world now knows who Nikhat Zareen is': India's latest boxing sensation reflects on historic feat

Nikhat Zareen talks about her journey, past travails and her personal life

Nikhat Zareen wrote her name in the history books as she became only the fifth Indian woman on Thursday to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

In an exclusive chat with Zee Media, the 25-year-old boxer from Telangana reflected back on her historic feat, whilst also opening up on the hardships of her life, the struggles she and her family had to bear, and also how she felt after receiving a wish from PM Narendra Modi himself.

India's latest boxing sensation revealed that she slept with her medal, and didn't want to keep it away, after having worked for years to earn the same.

Nikhat also revealed she had dreamed of witnessing her name trend on Twitter one day, and thanks to her incredible achievement it turned out to be true. She also couldn't believe that PM Narendra Modi wished her on her achievement when she checked her phone after her bout.





It's finally here. The culmination of years of hardwork and perseverance. India, this one's for you. We did it, together#WorldBoxingChampionship#IBAWWC2022 pic.twitter.com/JK5yhxblTy — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 20, 2022

When quizzed about how feeling after winning the gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships, Zareen revealed that she had worked incredibly hard all of her life and that's why she got very emotional and broke down into tears after winning her bout.

Further opening up on her early life struggles, Nikhat Zareen, hailing from a Muslim family, and being a girl faced a lot of stereotypical issues.

She revealed that many people told her father that it's not wise for a girl to play a sport like boxing and that her family should look to marry her instead. Many even questioned the uniform Zareen wore while her boxing games.

ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS



@nikhat_zareen continues her golden streak (from Nationals 2021) & becomes the only th woman boxer to win medal at World Championships



Well done, world champion!@AjaySingh_SG#ibawwchs2022#IstanbulBoxing#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/wjs1mSKGVX — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 19, 2022

Mohammad Jameel Ahmad, the father of Nikhat Zareen was having none of it though. He was her pillar of strength. In her early days, she used to compete and train with male boxers and used to take a lot of hits from her opponents.

But her father used to motivate the youngster by saying that those who questioned her in the past, will take her name in the future.

"The world now knows who Nikhat Zareen is," told a beaming Zareen, as she basked in her glory. She also went on to add that she feels incredibly proud to inspire young generations and that those who want to take up sports as a profession, shouldn't worry too much about their critics.

When quizzed about her talents away from the boxing ring, Nikhar Zareen revealed that she has many talents, some of which will be known after some time.

The boxing sensation also revealed that she loves photography, and also enjoys watching reels on Instagram during her time away from training.