The untold story of Arshad Nadeem: Left cricket for javelin, one advice changed Pakistan's star athlete

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shocked everyone by setting an Olympic Record with a throw of 92.97m in the finals to claim the gold.

India's Neeraj Chopra was the favorite to win the gold in the men's javelin throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics, having achieved this feat four years earlier in Tokyo. His impressive qualification for the finals with a throw of 89.34m only fueled the hopes of Indian fans.

However, it was not meant to be, as Chopra's counterpart from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem, shocked everyone by setting an Olympic Record with a throw of 92.97m in the finals to claim the gold. Despite Chopra's season-best throw of 89.45m, he had to settle for silver on the day Nadeem made history.

Interestingly, Nadeem initially aspired to be a cricketer before transitioning to track and field events.

Nadeem expressed his initial desire to become a cricketer and had also tried his hand at table tennis. However, Nadeem's coach suggested he try javelin throwing.

He stated, "I was initially a cricketer and had also played table tennis, participating in other athletic competitions as well. But my coach believed that with my physical build, I could excel in javelin throwing. Since 2016, I have focused all my attention on javelin throwing."

Nadeem is pleased that the topic of his rivalry with Indian star Neeraj Chopra has become the subject of discussion, as he believes it inspires the youth of both countries. After becoming the first Pakistani athlete to win a personal gold medal, Nadeem told journalists, "When it comes to cricket matches or other sports, rivalry is inevitable. However, it is a good thing for both countries that our respective ideal athletes are inspired to engage in sports and shine the name of our country."

Although Neeraj did not win the gold medal, he made history by becoming the third Indian athlete and the first in track-and-field events to achieve back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

