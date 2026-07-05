The race for Golden Boot: Can anyone stop Lionel Messi's charge? A deep dive into football's ultimate scoring battle

Lionel Messi has surged to the front of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race, but the battle is far from over. We analyse the form, remaining fixtures, historical trends and key contenders—including Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland—in the race for football's ultimate scoring prize.

People love to talk about fresh faces and changing eras in international football but the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a reminder that true class never fades. Lionel Messi is at the center of it all—still chasing the Golden Boot at 39 years old and refusing to give in to time. He’s not just keeping up; he’s setting the standard, leading Argentina’s attack and proving that limits really do exist to be broken.

Argentina’s win over a stubborn Cape Verde side in the Round of 32 was another Messi masterclass. When the match stretched into extra time and looked like it could slip away, Messi appeared in the 29th minute to bury the opener, cool as ever. It’s the same lethal edge he’s shown throughout his career. And now, with yet another goal added, he’s cemented himself as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer—living proof of what it means to perform under real pressure.

But these battles are never fought alone. The Golden Boot chase has become a thriller, especially with France's Kylian Mbappé in the mix. Mbappé, just as ruthless and quick, matched Messi goal for goal after his strike against Paraguay. It's like we’re watching a rematch of their 2022 showdown—two giants trading blows on football’s biggest stage, every match a new move in a tense chess game across North America.

What sets Messi apart this time is the way he’s adapted. He doesn’t depend on pure pace anymore—instead, he’s reading the game, picking his moments, and breathing creativity into Argentina’s attack. He drops deep to organize, then pops up in front of goal when it counts. There’s nobody quite like him in those tight attacking spaces.

Is there anyone who can really stop him? Teams are throwing everything at Messi now—tough matchups, double marking, tactical traps to keep his left foot quiet. Even so, he keeps finding space and turning half-chances into moments that matter. The road ahead isn’t easy, and the Golden Boot race is nowhere near over. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that Messi thrives when the tension peaks. With every game, he inches closer to yet another record, reminding us why his legacy stands alone.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland locked in epic battle