The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Dr Subhash Chandra played a pivotal role in shaping modern T20 cricket in India, laying the foundation that later influenced the rise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His visionary ICL model gave young Indian players exposure to global talent, transforming the country’s cricketing landscape.

Today, league cricket is a topic of global conversation. It has gained immense popularity, with many associating it with the IPL. However, a year prior to the IPL's launch, another league made its debut. This league was unprecedented, as no one in India had even contemplated such a concept at that time. The Indian Cricket League can be regarded as the pioneer of league cricket in India, conceived by Dr. Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of the Essel Group.

At that moment, India had faced an early exit from the One Day Cricket World Cup. In a period of national sorrow, Dr. Chandra aimed to present cricket enthusiasts with a fresh experience and environment. The Indian Cricket League organized teams based on cities, a format that the IPL later adopted. The league featured players from various countries, launching the T20 cricket format with vibrant uniforms, floodlights, and a white ball. Renowned figures like Kapil Dev and Brian Lara participated in it.

At that time, even the BCCI was not particularly keen on T20 cricket. There was skepticism regarding its potential success. Nevertheless, Dr. Chandra's vision recognized that T20 cricket was the future of the sport. He foresaw that not only T20 but league cricket as a whole would revolutionize the game. Back then, the scale of this new format was beyond anyone's expectations.

In 2016, Dr. Chandra reiterated this perspective, stating, "Yes, the IPL became successful because of the ICL. And the Board of Control for Cricket in India has made a lot of money from it."

The ICL allowed teams to include four foreign players, eight junior players, and two international players. This structure was designed to provide junior Indian players the chance to compete alongside teams from both India and abroad, gaining invaluable experience.

The IPL commenced in 2008 and has since experienced remarkable growth. Currently, the Board generates thousands of crores of rupees solely from broadcasting rights. However, when the ICL was introduced in 2007, it was a concept that few had even considered.