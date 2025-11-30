FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Another win for IAS Tina Dabi as Barmer becomes 1st district to complete...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: Five stress management tips inspired by media pioneer’s journey

Swara Bhasker's father-in-law suffers brain haemorrhage, actress says family is attending to 'unfortunate emergency': 'Please keep...'

Mira Kapoor backs Rs 960 crore brand, has Jennifer Lopez, Ambanis as fellow investors in...; here's know about her business portfolio

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence

Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary breaks silence

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeSports

SPORTS

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth

Dr Subhash Chandra played a pivotal role in shaping modern T20 cricket in India, laying the foundation that later influenced the rise of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His visionary ICL model gave young Indian players exposure to global talent, transforming the country’s cricketing landscape.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

The Pioneer: Dr Subhash Chandra's untold influence on the evolution of modern cricket and IPL's growth
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Today, league cricket is a topic of global conversation. It has gained immense popularity, with many associating it with the IPL. However, a year prior to the IPL's launch, another league made its debut. This league was unprecedented, as no one in India had even contemplated such a concept at that time. The Indian Cricket League can be regarded as the pioneer of league cricket in India, conceived by Dr. Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of the Essel Group.

At that moment, India had faced an early exit from the One Day Cricket World Cup. In a period of national sorrow, Dr. Chandra aimed to present cricket enthusiasts with a fresh experience and environment. The Indian Cricket League organized teams based on cities, a format that the IPL later adopted. The league featured players from various countries, launching the T20 cricket format with vibrant uniforms, floodlights, and a white ball. Renowned figures like Kapil Dev and Brian Lara participated in it.

At that time, even the BCCI was not particularly keen on T20 cricket. There was skepticism regarding its potential success. Nevertheless, Dr. Chandra's vision recognized that T20 cricket was the future of the sport. He foresaw that not only T20 but league cricket as a whole would revolutionize the game. Back then, the scale of this new format was beyond anyone's expectations.

In 2016, Dr. Chandra reiterated this perspective, stating, "Yes, the IPL became successful because of the ICL. And the Board of Control for Cricket in India has made a lot of money from it."

The ICL allowed teams to include four foreign players, eight junior players, and two international players. This structure was designed to provide junior Indian players the chance to compete alongside teams from both India and abroad, gaining invaluable experience.

The IPL commenced in 2008 and has since experienced remarkable growth. Currently, the Board generates thousands of crores of rupees solely from broadcasting rights. However, when the ICL was introduced in 2007, it was a concept that few had even considered.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary breaks silence
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra
From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the
Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000
First Indian artist to co-design global Maybach eyewear collection is...
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'
Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday
From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement