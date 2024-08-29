Twitter
We Reviewed Dentavim: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Delhi HC refuses to quash defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over remark against PM Modi

Viral video: Crocodile found relaxing on roof amid flooding in Vadodara, watch

CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video

Sports

Sports

The next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 14-year-old Divine Iheme shatters 100m age group world record

At just 14 years old, Iheme has left spectators in awe with his impressive performance, clocking an astonishing 10.30 seconds in the 100m race at Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Nigeria-born British athlete Divine Iheme is poised for greatness, showcasing his remarkable speed on the track. At just 14 years old, Iheme has left spectators in awe with his impressive performance, clocking an astonishing 10.30 seconds in the 100m race at Lee Valley Athletics Centre. This achievement shattered the previous record of 10.51 seconds held by Jamaican sprinter Sachin Dennis.

It is worth noting that only two years ago, at the age of 12, Iheme was running the 100m in 11.3 seconds. His remarkable progress to achieve a time of 10.30 seconds has not only broken the world record in his age group but also hints at a promising future in the sport.

With such rapid improvement, Iheme may soon be a household name in the world of athletics. If he continues on this trajectory, even the legendary Usain Bolt's record of 9.58 seconds in the 100m race could be within reach. Iheme is not the only young talent making waves in the 100m track events, as 16-year-old Australian Gout Gout has also recently turned heads in the athletics world.

Similar to Iheme, Gout was also likened to Bolt due to his impressive speed displayed on the track.

"It's pretty cool because Usain Bolt is arguably the greatest athlete of all time and just being compared to him is a great feeling," Gout told news.com.au in April.

"Obviously I'm Gout Gout so I'm trying make a name for myself. If I can get to the level he was that would be a great achievement."

Also read| Star India spinner 'stuck in a very bad situation', rescued by NDRF from flood-hit Vadodara

