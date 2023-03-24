The Hundred Draft: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among other stars go unsold, Harmanpreet Kaur joins this team

Image Source: Twitter

The Hundred's draft held on Thursday, March 23, was a thrilling event that saw many big names go unsold. Teams were actively seeking domestic players, and international stars such as Pakistan's Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, and Trent Boult were among those who went unsold.

Despite the disappointment for some, the draft saw 30 men's cricketers picked across eight teams. Welsh Fires, with their newly appointed coach Michael Hussey, made a significant effort to strengthen their team by adding Tom Abell and several other players.

While Babar and Rizwan were unlucky, two of their teammates managed to secure a team. Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi and tearaway pacer Haris Rauf were picked up by Welsh Fire.

Babar Azam, captained Peshawar Zalmi in the recently concluded season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8). He led the team to the Eliminator 2, where they lost to the eventual champions, Lahore Qalandars. Babar proved to be an exemplary leader, finishing the season as the second-highest run-scorer, just behind Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans.

Throughout the season, Babar played 11 matches and scored an impressive 522 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 145.40, including his first-ever PSL century. Meanwhile, Rizwan, the captain of Sultans, ended the season as the leading run-scorer with 550 runs in 12 games at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 142.86. He also scored a century in the season.

On the other hand, India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year's The Hundred cricket tournament.

Men's Draft Picks

Welsh Fire Draft picks: Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite

Southern Brave Draft picks: Leus du Plooy, Tim David, Devon Conway

Northern Superchargers Draft picks: Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Michael Bracewell, Bas de Leede

Oval Invincibles Draft picks: Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Ihsanullah

Birmingham Phoenix Draft picks: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Miles Hammond

London Spirit Draft picks: Mitchell Marsh, Olly Stone, Michael Pepper

Manchester Originals Draft picks: Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Josh Tongue

Trent Rockets Draft picks: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal

Women's Draft Picks

Welsh Fire Draft picks: Sophia Dunkley, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Laura Harris, Alex Hartley

London Spirit Draft picks: Grace Harris, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Sophie Luff

Manchester Originals Draft picks: Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Kathryn Bryce, Katie George

Northern Superchargers Draft picks: Kate Cross, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Alice Davidson-Richards (RTM)

Birmingham Phoenix Draft picks: Sophie Devine (RTM), Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets Draft picks: Harmanpreet Kaur, Lizelle Lee, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Danni Wyatt (RTM), Anya Shrubsole, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown

Oval Invincibles Draft picks: Suzie Bates, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield

The highly anticipated 2023 edition of The Hundred is set to kick off on August 1st, featuring an exciting match-up between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave in both the men's and women's competitions.

