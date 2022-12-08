'That's not true': Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of him joining Saudi club Al-Nassr

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied speculations that he will join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup 2022. Following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United, various media outlets speculated that Ronaldo will most likely seal the agreement with Al Nassr.

The Portugal captain, however has disputed all such rumours, saying, "No, that's not real – not true." He made this comment during Portugal's 6-1 round-of-16 victory over Switzerland.

The 37-year-old admitted that Al-Nassr did make him an offer.

Ronaldo is a free agent after Manchester United cancelled his contract in the middle of the season following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Following the tense interview, the Premier League team issued an official statement that said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Prior to Ronaldo's formal declaration on the Al Nassr deal, Piers Morgan published a statement clarifying that Ronaldo still wants to play in the Champions League.

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar with the Portugal squad and has been linked to Premier League clubs Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal, who have both indicated an interest in signing Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was surprisingly benched in Portugal's game against Switzerland on Tuesday, as coach Fernando Santos picked 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos over him in the starting lineup. The 2016 Euro Cup winner's decision paid off, with the Benfica striker tearing open the Swiss defence and scoring a hat-trick.

