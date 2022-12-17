'Thank you so much': Neymar pens heartfelt message for Brazil football fans in Kerala

Brazil legend Neymar

Brazil's Neymar acknowledged the team's fans in the Indian state of Kerala after their FIFA World Cup campaign ended. Fans coming to the streets to show their support for their favorite teams with extravagant decorations is a familiar sight in Kerala during the World Cup, but the celebrations this time were seen all over the world.

Images of enormous cut-outs of Neymar, Argentina's Lionel Messi, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo floating down the state's Pullavoor river were acknowledged by FIFA, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked FIFA.com for recognizing 'Kerala's devotion and unrivaled passion for football.

However, the cutouts of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo were apparently removed after Brazil and Portugal were eliminated from the quarterfinals.

Neymar reposted the 'Neymar Fans Welfare Association,' which had uploaded a photo of a small boy sitting on a man's shoulder, both of them wearing Neymar's Brazil jersey and looking at the cut out.

"Affection arrives from all the arts of the world! Thank you so much, Kerala, India," Neymar wrote in a post on Instagram.

Brazil advanced to the tournament quarterfinals. The last round encounter between five-time champions Brazil and Croatia went to penalties, with both teams drawing 1-1 after extra time. Croatia won on penalties 4-2.

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina has advanced to the final and will meet France in the summit clash on Sunday (December 18). Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0, and France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals. On Saturday, Croatia and Morocco will face off in a third-place playoff match.

