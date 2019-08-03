Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty secure semi-finals berth

Indian men's pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday and advanced to the semi-final stage.

Indian duo claimed the first game by 21-17. In the second game, the Korean pair made a comeback and claimed the set by 17-21.

The world number 17 pair showed nerves of steel and came out as triumphant in the third set, after giving away the second set.

In the other matches of the day, Sai Praneeth lost to Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 18-21, 15-21 in the two straight games which lasted for 35-minutes.

Indian mixed double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 13-21, 15-21 in a one-sided encounter that lasted for 29-minutes.

Now, Rankireddy and Shetty are only Indian contingent left in the tournament and will face South Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semi-final match on August 3.