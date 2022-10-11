Search icon
Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Thailand qualify for semi-finals for first time in history

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified for the semis and a big win for either side in their last league game could displace India from the top spot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter @ACC

Thailand has qualified for the Women's Asia Cup semi-finals for the first time after Bangladesh's last league game against UAE on Tuesday morning was rained out. Bangladesh, the incumbent champions and hosts, needed two points to finish fourth and claim the last available semi-final slot, but they only received one point from the abandoned game and finished fifth.

While Bangladesh only won two of their six games, Thailand won three: they defeated the UAE, Malaysia, and, most importantly, Pakistan by four wickets to finish with six points.

Thailand's Asia Cup success has been fueled by openers Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham, as well as captain Naruemol Chaiwai, who usually make up the top three in their batting order. Thipatcha Putthawong, a left-arm spinner, is among the top five wicket-takers with eight scalps.

Bangladesh appeared to be on track for a semi-final spot in their attempt to defend their Asia Cup crown. They required two points from their last two games, but they were defeated by Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened encounter in which they failed to chase 41 runs in seven overs.

Bangladesh were 27 for 2 with two overs left in the chase, requiring 14 to win off 12 balls, but they lost four wickets in the penultimate over delivered by Inoka Ranaweera and were defeated by four runs. Bangladesh had the opportunity to rebound and grab two points against the UAE on Tuesday, but rain wrecked their chances.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals and a big win for either side in their last league game could displace India from the top spot.

