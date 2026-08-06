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Thai footballer tragically dies after being struck by lightning during match in Thailand

A football match in Thailand ended in tragedy after a player was struck by lightning during the game. The footballer later died from the incident, which was captured on camera. The shocking event has reignited discussions over player safety during severe weather.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Thai footballer tragically dies after being struck by lightning during match in Thailand
Courtesy: X/screengrab
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On Tuesday, tragedy struck during a local football match in southern Thailand. Sofwan Awae, a 24-year-old Thai footballer, died after lightning hit the field. Twelve other players were hurt, and the shock rippled through everyone present. Video from the match spread quickly online. In it, you can see the rain coming down as the players move across the field—then, lightning blasts the pitch with a deafening crack. Players sprint to Awae, who had collapsed and wasn’t moving. Paramedics did everything they could, but Awae, a winger, didn’t survive his injuries.

According to The Independent, this happened during the Golok FA Cup—a tournament for local and Thai-Malaysian amateur teams. Awae’s team, SAMCOLTS, was facing off against Abu x Nong Sirin when the lightning struck.

As clips of the incident began circulating on social media, messages of condolence poured in. Plenty of people also called out the decision to keep the match going in such dangerous weather.

“That’s devastating. Stopping a match in storm conditions should be standard practice,” someone posted.

Others expressed heartbreak and outrage. “This is disastrous and so sad to see. Imagine watching your child play football and this happened. God rest his soul,” wrote another.

One comment put the responsibility on the league, calling for better safety measures: “The league is responsible—they need to take more precautions. RIP to the player who got hit.”

Deadly lightning strikes aren't exactly rare in Thailand. Citing data from the Department of Disease Control, The Independent reported that at least 283 people were struck by lightning nationwide between 2020 and 2024, with many dying at the scene.

Police Chief Thun Sirikhunt spoke to reporters, acknowledging that the emergency team did everything they could for Awae—but his injuries were just too severe.

The Football Association of Thailand released a statement on Tuesday, saying, “The association mourns this loss and offers its condolences to the family, all those affected, and the football club during this time of sorrow.”

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