'Terrible human being’: Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad takes scathing dig at Elon Musk amid escalating Starlink India row

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has launched a sharp criticism of Elon Musk amid the escalating Starlink India controversy. His strong remarks have drawn attention as the debate over Starlink’s operations in India intensifies, bringing cricket and technology into the spotlight.

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad recently took a jab at billionaire Elon Musk, fueling the ongoing debate over Starlink’s stalled entry into the Indian market. Using social media platform X, Prasad fired back at Musk’s comments on India’s regulatory hurdles, drawing a sharp comparison with how things play out in the U.S. electric vehicle business—specifically between Tesla and its big Chinese competitor, BYD.

A broader debate on competition

This exchange quickly turned into more than just a clash between two big personalities. People started talking about corporate rivalry, the power of big business, and just how much say regulations should have over which companies get to operate in India.

Why is Elon Musk frustrated with Starlink’s India launch?

Elon Musk hasn’t hidden his annoyance at the long wait for Starlink to clear all the bureaucratic hurdles in India. Starlink, part of Musk’s SpaceX, is focused on bringing satellite internet to remote corners—places where regular broadband barely exists. Musk says Starlink can help students tap into online learning and help small-town businesses find bigger markets.

Lately, Musk took a swipe at Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, even calling him “Prime Minister Ambani” in a post on X. He hinted that Ambani has too much sway over India’s telecom space and implied that established players would rather keep things as they are than see Starlink enter the game.

But Indian officials have pushed back, saying there’s no evidence that any business group is blocking Starlink. They stress that all satellite communication services have to meet proper regulatory and national security rules before they can launch.

Venkatesh Prasad responds to Musk

Jumping into the fray, Venkatesh Prasad called out Musk for what he saw as double standards about market competition. Prasad pointed to how BYD, the Chinese automaker, hasn’t managed to enter the U.S.—and suggested Musk himself played a role in that to protect Tesla.

Prasad put it bluntly: “Very bad from President Musk, who made sure BYD didn’t come to the US because he was afraid his Tesla sales would decline. And here he is, making our right to national security an issue. A great entrepreneur, but a terrible human being.”

Extremely poor from President Musk, who ensured BYD didn’t enter the US for fear of his Tesla sales crumbling . And here making an issue out of our right for national security. A great entrepreneur but a v bitter man. Earlier went after Trump claiming his name is in Epstein files only to calm down later to ensure his business doesn’t suffer. Lol Musk. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 10, 2026

He also referenced Musk’s history of public disagreements with Donald Trump, arguing that Musk’s stance seems to shift when his own business is on the line. Prasad’s comments cast Musk’s concerns in a different light—questioning whether the billionaire is really standing up for fair competition or just playing by his own rules. Prasad’s claim about blocking BYD echoes his personal opinion and isn’t independently verified.

What exactly did Musk say about Mukesh Ambani?

Musk’s frustration spilled over in his online posts, where he addressed Ambani by name and questioned whether the Reliance boss would ever let Starlink break into India’s telecom market. Musk has been clear: he sees satellite internet as a lifeline for disconnected communities, and he believes better connectivity can open doors for education and business in rural India.

His comments have drawn responses from public figures and social media users across the board, turning the Starlink issue into a flashpoint about who holds power in India’s marketplace.

Is this about national security or market competition?

At the heart of it all is whether and when Starlink will finally get permission to operate in India. Musk says entrenched business interests are stalling the process to protect their turf. The Indian government insists it’s just about following proper regulatory and national security procedures—nothing more, nothing less.

This debate gets at a bigger question: Can India balance healthy competition and new technology with the need to stick to security and compliance rules? For Venkatesh Prasad, it’s also about whether business leaders play fair, regardless of the market they’re in.

As the back-and-forth continues, Starlink’s fate in India remains one of the hottest topics in the country’s telecom sector.

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