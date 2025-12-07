FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Delhi chokes on toxic smog as AQI crosses 300; IMD confirms major weather shift ahead

'Teri bhi pakki thi': Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

IndiGo Crisis: Govt sets deadline for refund clearance, passengers to receive full refund by...

Gautam Gambhir slams THIS 'IPL team owner' for split-coaching demand after ODI series win, says, 'Stay in your domain'

IndiGo flight status: As disruption enters 6th Day, 1500 flights planned; what to expect today?

Goa Nightclub Explosion: 23 killed in massive cylinder blast in Arpora's nightclub, PM Modi offers condolences

Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: 112 KM elevated highway to be constructed, reducing travel time from Kanpur to Delhi and Mumbai; Check here to know details

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: White House tightens work permits, vetting process under 'America First' framework

Quad member countries condemn 'reprehensible' Delhi Red Fort blast, call for justice

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video

In a video posted by Arshdeep Singh on his official social media handles, he joked with Virat Kohli that if the target had been bigger, Kohli might have scored a third consecutive century. To which Virat Kohli replied hilariously. Watch viral video

ANI

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 08:49 AM IST

'Teri bhi pakki thi’: Virat Kohli takes light-hearted jab at Arshdeep Singh after India's ODI series triumph over South Africa, watch viral video
Virat Kohli featured in a funny video with the Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh in a video posted by Punjab Kings (PBKS) social media handle following India's series-clinching win over South Africa on Saturday.

India restricted South Africa to 270 in their innings, thanks to four-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav. In response, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma added 155 runs for the first wicket, with Jaiswal reaching a century and Rohit scoring 75 runs. Virat Kohli wrapped up the chase with a quick 65 off 45 balls.

Notably, Virat came into the match having scored two consecutive centuries in the first two matches of the series.

In a video posted by Arshdeep Singh on his official social media handles, he joked with Virat Kohli that if the target had been bigger, Kohli might have scored a third consecutive century.

"Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise (Brother, the target wasn't big enough, otherwise a century seemed certain)," Arshdeep said.

Kohli playfully responded, saying, "Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein, (Be thankful we won the toss or even you have been hit for a century in the dew!)."

Dew played a key role in the series decider, as India elected to bowl first. As the evening progressed, the moisture on the ground made conditions tricky for the South African bowlers.

Coming to the match, while batting first, the Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck and a 113-run stand between Quinton de Kock (106 in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (48 in 67 balls, with five fours) followed.

Quinton also had a 54-run stand with Matthew Breetzke (24 in 23 balls, with two sixes), and the Proteas stumbled to five wickets down for 199 runs, with Prasidh Krishna (4/66) causing some mayhem. Dewald Brevis (29 in 29 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (17 in 15 balls, with two fours) tried to counter-attack, but a fine spell from Kuldeep (4/41) sunk them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs from a solid position of 234/5.

India chased down the target in 39.5 overs, with Rohit (75 in 73 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) putting a 155-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who got his maiden ODI ton. Jaiswal, who ended with 116* in 121 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes, had put another century stand with Virat (65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes) to end the series dominantly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

