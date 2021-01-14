Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19 days before flying out for Australian Open

Tennis star Andy Murray, who was all set for the Australian Open will have a set back in his plans as the England player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sportsmail, the twice Wimbledon champion was due to leave for Melbourne this week, however, with the reports turning positive, there could be a delay or halt in plans. It is believed that he is experiencing minor symptoms.

It was also noted that there had been a minor outbreak at Roehampton's National Tennis Centre, where Murray's major training had taken place along with fellow British player Paul Jubb, who has also known to have also contracted COVID.

Murray is also believed to have caught the disease during the first outbreak during Spring last year. The player will be hoping he may be allowed to travel for the tournament, which begins on February 8.

Currently, Murray is said to be self-isolating for several days and the Australian Open is trying to provide some leeway within its strict quarantine rules.

However, it looks like his chances are minimal to join the current raft of charter flights that are said to leave from the Middle East and Los Angeles this week which include his fellow brits.

Ironically, Murray had withdrawn from the first ATP event of the season at Delray Beach in Florida out of fear of catching COVID and jeopardising his trip to Australia.

Murray, however, could also be seen making the trip after former quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren was given dispensation to travel last night from Los Angeles, despite testing positive on Monday. The player had also tested positive in November.