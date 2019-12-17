Tennis: Rafael Nadal finishes season on top spot; Ashleigh Barty rose from 15th to dominate rankings

With the year 2019 coming to an end, year-end rankings are making their way to the forefront. While some are predictable, some have new faces shining at the top spot.

As for tennis, Rafael Nadal finished the season on top to give the men’s rankings a familiar look. Among the women, it was Ashleigh Barty who rose from the 15th spot in the world at the end of 2018 to top the rankings a year later.

The Spanish world number Nadal one and Novak Djokovic won two Grand Slams each in 2019 and it will be interesting to see if he can stay on top in 2020.

Nadal arrived at the Italian Open in May without a title. He beat Djokovic in the final and lost just three matches in the rest of the season. He then went on to win the French Open and the US Open before finishing as world number one for the fifth time.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, if he had beaten Novak Djokovic and won his 21st Grand Slam title, it would have taken him six clear of the Serbian on the all-time list and three clear of Rafael Nadal at the time, AFP reported.

Among the women, teenager Bianca Andreescu of Canada made a dramatic entry from 178th to fifth in the world, beating Serena Williams in the final of the US Open to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

“NextGen is here,” Andreescu had announced during her winning run at Flushing Meadows, according to AFP.

“You see many fresh faces and I think we’re only going to get better from here.”

As for Williams, she is running out of opportunities to win the 24th Grand Slam singles title that would pull her level with Margaret Court’s record.

The 38-year-old had reached the final at both Wimbledon and the US Open, but won just four games against Simona Halep in London and lost in straight sets to Andreescu in New York.

Speaking after her US Open defeat, she downplayed the pursuit of Court’s record.

“I’m not necessarily chasing a record. I’m just trying to win Grand Slams,” she said. “It’s definitely frustrating, but for the most part, I just am still here. I’m still doing what I can do.