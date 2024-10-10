Nadal is set to represent Spain for one final time in the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, scheduled to take place from November 19 to 24.

Rafael Nadal has officially announced his retirement from professional tennis, following the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month. Spain is set to compete against the Netherlands in the finals, marking Nadal's final appearance on the court. In a heartfelt video message, Nadal candidly shared that the past few years have been particularly challenging for him due to a series of injuries.

"I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, the last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations," he said in a video message.

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti



Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

For the unversed, Rafael Nadal has an impressive record of winning Grand Slam tournaments a remarkable 22 times, making him the second most successful player in the history of Men's Tennis, just behind Novak Djokovic who holds 24 titles. Particularly dominant on the Clay Court, Nadal has claimed victory at the French Open an astounding 14 times.

Throughout his illustrious 18-year career, Nadal has secured a total of 92 titles in Men's Singles events and 11 titles in doubles. With a total of 1080 wins and only 227 losses in singles matches, Nadal has proven himself as one of the greatest players in the history of tennis. His most recent appearance on the court was at the Paris Olympics, where he competed in the Men's Doubles event alongside current champion Carlos Alcaraz, reaching the quarterfinals before being defeated by the fourth-seeded American duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Despite his age of 38, Nadal has achieved remarkable success in the Olympics, winning the gold medal in Men's Singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and in doubles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Nadal is set to represent Spain for one final time in the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, scheduled to take place from November 19 to 24. This will mark the end of an era for one of the most iconic and successful tennis players of all time.

