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Tennis great Novak Djokovic reveals long-awaited India plan, eyes first meeting with Virat Kohli after years of texting

Novak Djokovic has revealed plans to visit India and meet Virat Kohli in person for the first time after years of exchanging messages and mutual admiration.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

Tennis great Novak Djokovic reveals long-awaited India plan, eyes first meeting with Virat Kohli after years of texting
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The long-standing friendship between the two legendary athletes, which has only existed through messages and social media exchanges, will come to an end when Novak Djokovic announces plans to travel to India and finally meet Virat Kohli. During his media obligations at Wimbledon 2026, the legendary Serbian tennis player revealed his plan.

Djokovic opens up on India visit and Kohli meeting

Speaking to broadcasters on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2026, Novak Djokovic said he is planning a trip to India and hopes to meet Virat Kohli in person for the first time. The two athletes have kept in touch over the years through texts and mutual admiration, even though they have never met in person.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Djokovic expressed, 'We have not met in person, but we've texted, so we've been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, and admiring each other's careers'. He went on to say that he hopes to see Kohli soon and even play cricket and tennis with him while he's there. Djokovic also said, 'I'm also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that's where we get to link up.' 

Also read: Portugal coach breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Colombia, labels criticism 'childish'

About their friendship

The two's friendship first came to light during the 2024 Australian Open, when Djokovic disclosed that they had been messaging for a number of years. He praised Kohli's cricket career and even mentioned trying to learn the fundamentals of the game, joking that he was not very good at it but would like to improve before visiting India.

In an interview with the BCCI.TV, Kohli responded, describing how their relationship started when he saw Djokovic's Instagram profile and sent a message, not sure if it was the tennis player.

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