Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Tennis: Carla Suarez Navarro, who withdrew from US Open, diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro, who withdrew from the US Open last week for health reasons, has been diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 11:17 PM IST

Tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro, who withdrew from the US Open last week for health reasons, has been diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

The former world number six in a video posted on her Twitter account said she received her diagnosis a few days ago. "I'm fine and calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes," Suarez Navarro said in the video. "See you soon."

Along with her video, the 31-year-old Spaniard wrote: "Patience and self-belief guided me through my career. Not the easiest rival to deal with. I'll need my truly best."

In a separate statement, Suarez-Navarro said doctors told her she had a small, curable lymphoma that was detected at an early stage.

A number of fellow tennis players sent their best wishes to Suarez Navarro after learning of her diagnosis.

"Carlita...If I know somebody who can deal with this, it's you!," twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who won her opening US Open match on Monday, tweeted. "You are a fighter and great champion with lots of positivity. Sending you strength and hugs."

"Hi Carla, want to wish you nothing but strength and courage to take on this battle," four-times Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters tweeted ahead of her first-round match at the US Open. "Thinking of you and sending lots of positive energy."

