Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabbadi League: Best picks for HYD vs TAM today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

HYD vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj and Ponparthiban Subramaniam can be useful defenders.

Allrounders: Manjeet Chillar and Farhad Milaghardan will be good picks, all-round players.

Raiders: Rakesh Gowda, Siddharth Desai and Ajay Thakur should be the automatic selection.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bharadwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Siddharth Desai, Rajinish, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Krushna Madane.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabber Bapu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar, Manjeet Chillar and Ponparthiban.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Ponparthiban Subramaniam, Farhad Milaghardan, Manjeet Chillar, Rakesh Gowda, Siddharth Desai, Ajay Thakur.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on July 21, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.