Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TEL vs HAR in PKL 2021-22

The 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on December 28 will be between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru. Both sides will enter this fixture on the back of a loss in their previous encounters against their respective opponents.

The Titans are placed 11th with just four points while the Steelers, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom having lost both of their fixtures.

The Hyderabad-based club had drawn their first game against Tamil Thalaivas while Puneri Paltan won the second match against the Telugu Titans.

As for the Haryana Steelers, they lost their first game against three-time champions Patna Pirates and again suffered a defeat against inaugural PKL season winners Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Dream11 Prediction - Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

TEL vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Ankit Beniwal, Rohit Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Tewthia, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep (VC), Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Rohit Gulia, Ankit Beniwal, Siddharth Deasi (C), Meetu Mehender.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on December 28, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.