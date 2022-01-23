Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TEL vs BLR in PKL 2022

The second game for tonight, match number 74 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL) will feature Telugu Titans as they take on Bengaluru Bulls.

Telugu Titans have had a season to forget so far as they remain rooted to the foot of the table. The Titans have won just 1 of their 12 fixtures, having lost a staggering 9 games. They have picked up just 18 points in total and are playing for their pride only.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are in second place on the league standings, with 41 points in 13 matches. They have won 7 matches so far this season and have a chance of going to the top of the standings with a win today.

Judging by the fortunes of both these teams, Bengaluru Bulls will be favourites heading into this fixture.

Dream11 Prediction - Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

TEL vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Prince D

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Amit Sheoran

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Aman, Mahender Singh, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, T Adarsh, Pawan Sherawat, Rajnish.

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on January 23, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.