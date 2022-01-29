Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TEL vs BEN in PKL 2022

The Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will be facing each other in Match 82 of Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The Titans are placed at the bottom with 22 points from 14 matches as they only managed to register only one win thus far. The team has 10 losses and three draws to their name.

As for the Warriors, they, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place with 41 points from 14 games. They have seven wins six losses and one game that ended in a draw. A win against the Titans would see them break into the top 3.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Telugu Titans: Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team

Amit, Akash Choudhary, Ran Singh (VC), Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Maninder Singh (C), Sukesh Hegde.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on January 29, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.