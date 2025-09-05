Teacher's Day 2025: 7 times Indian cricketers inspired us with life lessons, from MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine issue, lands safely

Man cuts power to entire village over girlfriend’s busy phone line? Here's the truth behind viral video

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana

Audiences wept to this Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan song in theatres, mothers can't stop crying listening to this track, it is...

China accused of committing genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Will Donald Trump intervene?

Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7 in India: Expert share do’s and don’ts for inauspicious day

IB ACIO 2025 Exam: When will the admit card be released at mha.gov.in? Check details here

Centre's BIG move after Trump's tariffs, soon to announce 'relief measures' for..., details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa? Viral romantic photos sparks speculations

Is Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen back with his ex-wife Charu Asopa?

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash, says 'even legends....'

Asia Cup 2025: Amit Mishra gives BIG statement on India vs Pakistan clash

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine issue, lands safely

Air India Express Delhi-Indore flight makes PAN-PAN call after mid-air engine is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeSports

SPORTS

Teacher's Day 2025: 7 times Indian cricketers inspired us with life lessons, from MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

On Teacher’s Day 2025, celebrate the life lessons taught by Indian cricketers. From Dhoni’s calm leadership to Yuvraj’s fighting spirit and Rahul Dravid's dream-big attitude, here are 7 inspiring moments when cricket legends became true teachers of life beyond the game.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

Teacher's Day 2025: 7 times Indian cricketers inspired us with life lessons, from MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Teacher’s Day is a celebration of those who guide us with wisdom, resilience, and inspiration. Beyond classrooms, sports icons often serve as life’s greatest teachers. Indian cricketers, through their determination, discipline, and grit, have given us invaluable lessons that go far beyond cricket. On this Teacher’s Day 2025, let’s look at seven moments when Indian cricketers taught us life lessons worth remembering.

M.S. Dhoni

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T171908-459

“I have always believed that the more you practice, the luckier you get.” - M.S. Dhoni

Rahul Dravid

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T162007-988

“You can’t sit back and think it’s all about you. It is all about the team.” -  Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T161716-556

''If You Can Stay Positive In A Negative Position, You Win'' - Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T161520-993

“Smile, everybody smile, whether we lose, whether we win, we have to smile, we have to smile.” - Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T161434-859

“People throw stones at you and you convert them into milestones.” - Sachin Tendulkar

Yuvraj Singh

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T162124-241

“Cricket is a team game. If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.” - Yuvraj Singh

Shikhar Dhawan

Untitled-design-2025-09-05-T161835-450

“When the odds are against you, that’s when you show your true character.” - Shikhar Dhawan

On Teacher’s Day 2025, we celebrate not only our teachers in schools and colleges but also icons like Indian cricketers who continue to inspire us. Their stories remind us that life’s greatest lessons often come from resilience, discipline, and belief in oneself.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya's gets a new look: Indian all-rounder reveals new hairdo ahead of Asia Cup 2025, caption says 'New Me!'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal, Zeishan, Tanya, Neelam gets punished for...
Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Airport in Syria
Massive explosion shocks Damascus International Aiport in Syria
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Millions Flow In as Investors Rotate from Ethereum and Solana
Little Pepe Presale: Over $23M Raised, Price to Double
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know s
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, Is he under pressure of Trump tariffs?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE