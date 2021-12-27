Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs MUM in PKL 2021-22

Match 15 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Sunday will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with U Mumba in Bengaluru. While U Mumba are placed fifth with six points, having won and lost a game each, Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in 11th place with just three points to their name as they lost and drawn a game each.

The Mumbai-based club had won their season opener but lost their second fixture which saw them lose first place in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table.

As far as Tamil Thalaivas is concerned, they, on the other hand, drew their season opener and went on to lose their second outing. They are currently in search of their first victory in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapajan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku/Shivam, Fazel Atrachali

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: My Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali (VC), Rinku HC, Sahil Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Abhishek Singh (C), K Prapanjan, Bhavani Singh.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Match details

The match will be played on December 27, 2021, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.