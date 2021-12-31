Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs PUN in PKL 2021-22

Match 23 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Friday will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru. While the Tamil Thalaivas are placed third with six points, Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas have a couple of draws and one loss against their name so far and are yet to register their first victory of the season. Their only loss came against the Bengaluru Bulls, while they drew against the Telugu Titans and U Mumba.

As for Puneri Paltan, they have one victory and two losses from three games. They won their second PKL fixture against the Telugu Titans and lost against Dabang Delhi KC and the Patna Pirates.

Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan

TAM vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match today.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput/K Prapanjan

Puneri Paltan: Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir, Rahul Chaudhari/Mohit Goyat

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Sombir, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit, Manjeet (VC), Bhavani Rajput.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on December 31, 2021, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.