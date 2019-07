Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates 11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi League: Best picks for TN vs PAT today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

TN vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match today.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal(C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Jaideep, Ajeet and Neeraj Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on July 29, 2019, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.