Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs HAR in PKL 2021-22

In match no. 45 of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 on Monday, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru tonight.

Tamil Thalaivas will head into the game on the back of a five-match unbeaten run although they've played four draws in seven games to date and are subsequently in fifth place on the league standings. On the other hand, Harayana Steelers defeated reigning champions Bengal Warriors in their previous outing to move up to the seventh place.

Both teams will want to continue to build momentum as they eye the five points up for grabs tonight.

Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

TAM vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers match today.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, K Prapanjan, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Vikash Kandola (c), Surender Nada (vc), Ravi Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Manjeet, Sahil Singh, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on January 10, 2021, Monday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.