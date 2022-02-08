Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs HAR in PKL 2022

The 102nd match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Tuesday will see the Tamil Thalaivas battling it out with the Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru. Both teams are currently in the middle pack and need a win to strengthen their chances of a place in the playoffs. In the first meeting between the two sides, the Thalaivas had picked up a comfortable 45-26 win.

The Thalaivas have won two of their last three matches but suffered a two-point defeat against U Mumba in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers are on a two-match winning streak and beat the defending champions Bengal Warriors and the inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last two matches.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Sagar (C), Akshay, Jaideep (VC), Mohit, Mohit, Vikash Khandola, Ajinkya Pawar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on February 08, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.