Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs GUJ in PKL 2021-22

Match No 129 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will see Tamil Thalaivas face Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru. The Thalaivas will play their last match of the season against the Giants and will look to finish their campaign on a positive note.

The side has already been knocked out of the competition and is currently placed 11th with 47 points from 21 matches. The South Indian club only had five wins and 10 losses thus far with their remaining six games ending in draws.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will need to win their last couple of games and hope the fixtures go in their favour to make it to the playoffs. They have eight wins, as many losses and four draws and are placed eighth in the standings.

TAM vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants match today.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Sahil Surender.

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: My Dream11 Team

Sagar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal (VC), Sahil Singh, Rakesh Sangroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Ajay Kumar, Bhavani Rajput.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Match details

The match will be played on February 18, 2021, Friday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.