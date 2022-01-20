Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs GUJ in PKL 2022

Match 66 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Thursday will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru. While Tamil Thalaivas are currently placed seventh with 30 points to their name, the Giants find themselves in 10th place with 23 points.

The Thalaivas had registered three wins and a couple of losses, while their remaining five matches ended in draws. They drew their previous encounter against the Pink Panthers, with both teams having scored 31 points each.

Meanwhile, the Giants registered only two wins thus far and have five losses and three draws from their remaining matches this season. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, also walk into this encounter on the back of a draw.

Dream11 Prediction - Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Girish Maruti, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh, Hadi Oshtorok/Ankit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: My Dream11 Team

Surjeet Singh (C), Sagar (VC), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sahil Singh, Rakesh Sangroya, Sunil Kumar, Manjeet.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Match details

The match will be played on January 20, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.