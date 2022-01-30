Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for TAM vs BLR in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls in Match 83 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Sunday in Bengaluru. Both sides head into this encounter on the back of a loss in their previous encounter.

Tamil Thalaivas are in the 10th spot with 34 points from 13 matches. They have three wins and four losses while their remaining six games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Bulls, are currently placed second with 46 points from 15 games. They have eight wins and half a dozen losses and their remaining game finished in a draw.

TAM vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar Krishna/Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Himanshu

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Deepak Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal (VC), Sagar, Aman, Mohit, Sagar Krishna, Pawan Kumar Sherawat (C), Deepal Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on January 30, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.