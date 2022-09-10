'Take it easy on us': Brian Lara responds to Suresh Raina's 'all set for RSWS' post ahead of Road Safety World Series

Image Credit: Instagram @sureshraina3

The Road Safety World Series' second season will begin on September 10 at Green Park, Kanpur, with the defending champion India Legends taking on the South Africa Legends. Retired cricketers from nations including India, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, the West Indies, and Australia will play in the eight-team tournament.



Meanwhile, recently retired Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina has joined the Sachin Tendulkar-led team in Kanpur for the series opener against the South Africa Legends. Raina recently announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket. Suresh Raina has already started preparing for the main event while India Legend is ready to face off against South Africa Legends.

Ahead of making his tournament debut, he posted the video of himself sweating out at the nets. Raina can be seen participating in the tournament shoots and hitting in the nets in the video.

Raina posted the video with a caption 'All set for the RSWS. Team #IndiaLegends.'

While Raina's post quickly went viral on social media, Brian Lara, a great batter from the West Indies, commented on the video and urged the former Indian cricketer to take it easy on the legendary West Indies player. "Take it easy on us", Lara wrote.



On September 6, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of the game, making it clear that he would no longer play in the Indian Premier League. Soon after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni called it quits, Raina previously announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

India Legends will be taking on South Africa Legends in the first match on September 10.

IND-L will be led by Sachin Tendulkar and will feature players such as Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh. The SA-L team will be led by Jonty Rhodes, who will be joined by talents like Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, and Vernon Philander.