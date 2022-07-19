Headlines

Taipei Open 2022: From Parupalli Kashyap to Saina Nehwal - all you need to know, Indian squad, where to watch in India

All you need to know about Taipei Open 2022.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

Former world No. 1 Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap will be leading the Indian squad at the Taipei Open 2022 starting on Tuesday.

READ | PV Sindhu's coach breaks silence over trolls saying, 'competition too easy because top rankers didn't participate'

Nehwal, who is seeded fourth at the Taipei Open, will be eyeing her season's first title when she will take on Slovakia's Martina Repiska in the opening round.

Parupalli Kashyap, who is seeded third and Mithun Manjunath, who upset Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round of the Singapore Open last week, is also competing at the event.

India's Thomas Cup heroes HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have skipped the Taipei Open.

Even the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also given the Taipei Open a miss to prepare well for the Commonwealth Games.

Recently crowned Singapore Open 2022 title winner PV Sindhu is also giving this tournament a miss in order to be ready for the Commonwealth Games.

Indian squad: 

Men singles: Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat, Parupalli Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath, Chirag Sen, Subhankar Dey. Qualifiers: Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Harshit Aggarwal.

Women singles: Saina Nehwal, Samiya Imad Farooqui, Malvika Bansod, Tanya Hemanth. Qualifiers: Smit Toshniwal, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli.

Men's doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, PS Ravikrishna-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, Arun George-Rohan Kapoor, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila.

Women's doubles: Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra.

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto.

 

All you need to know about Taipei Open 2022:

Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - Starts at 6:30 AM IST 

Second Round: Thursday, July 21, 2022 

Quarterfinals: Friday, July 22, 2022 

Semifinals: Saturday, July 23, 2022 

Finals: Sunday, July 24, 2022

 

Where will the Taipei Open 2022 take place

The Taipei Open 2022 will be held at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium till July 24. The event is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Where to watch Taipei Open 2022

The Taipei Open 2022 tournament will be telecast on Sports18 channel but only from the quarter-final onwards. 

Where to live stream Taipei Open 2022?

The Taipei Open 2022 tournament can be streamed live on the Voot Select app from the quarter-finals onwards and on BWF TV on YouTube.

