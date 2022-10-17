T20 World Cup 2022: India gets 4 star Hotel while hosts Australia gets 5 star hotel in Brisbane, know what's different

Image Credit: Twitter

Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is dissatisfied with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia as Team India has been allotted only four-star accommodations in Brisbane for their two warm-up matches. The Australian squad, on the other hand, has access to five-star facilities. After finishing their exhibition games in Perth, the Indian squad arrived in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side was asked to check-in Rydges Fortitude Valley, a 4-star accommodation while hosts Australia got 5-star facilities in the same city, according to reports.

What was more intriguing to see is that even Pakistan were staying in the same hotel as hosts Australia.

Is that ICC did discrimination with team India at Brisbane?.. Team stay in 4star hotel, Australian team in 5star hotel, Team India isn't happy with this reception: Source pic.twitter.com/0QxuvnQoJw — vipul kashayp (@kashyapvipul) October 15, 2022

The accommodation during ICC events is arranged by the international cricket body along with the host nation and it is rare to see the hosts getting better facilities than the touring sides.

Team India is in Brisbane where they will take on hosts Australia and New Zealand in their two warm-up games before the main tournament.

But even before the start of their campaign, the Men in Blue are not too pleased with the treatment they are getting in Australia.

What Do Hotel Star Ratings Mean?

A four-star hotel is an elite establishment that offers facilities, activities, and extras to provide a complete experience for multi-night stays. These facilities are frequently huge and in tourist areas, such as near beaches or major cities. The lobbies are noticeably exquisite, and the buildings are completely staffed with receptionists, valets, concierges, housekeepers, and kitchen staff.

Rooms in 4-star hotels are spacious and comfortable, with king-sized soft mattresses and lavish hotel bedding. Along with a desk and premium furnishings, they may also include a safe, bathrobes, and slippers.

A 5 star hotel is one that offers a lavish experience as well as high-end lodgings. Because of the quality of service they give, five-star hotels are recognized to be some of the most glamorous hospitality venues in the world. A personal butler, doorman, designated concierge, round-the-clock room service, valet parking, spas with expert masseuses, gyms with personal trainers, live entertainment, and even child care are some of the features that guests may find in a 5 star hotel.

Five-star hotels are usually architecturally beautiful and located in state-of-the-art facilities. The hotel building and rooms typically have a theme and lean heavily into a particular architectural style, with extravagant lobbies and rooms crafted by interior designers.

4 Star vs 5 Star Hotel

The difference between a 4 star hotel and 5 star hotel is the level of pampering and personalized staff attention that guests receive during their stay. While both offer on-site dining and activities, 5 star hotels take their experience above and beyond to make their facility something to brag about. At a 5 star hotel, guests have their needs and desires catered for by dutiful employees that help customize the stay to the customer’s wishes.

