T20 World Cup Final: Team India shifts Ahmedabad hotel ahead of clash with New Zealand, here's why

India are leaving nothing to chance ahead of the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The BCCI changed the team hotel, delayed training during a lunar eclipse, and may choose a red soil pitch.

As India prepares for the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appear determined to ensure every possible factor works in their favour. According to sources, a member of the Indian support staff has been seeking blessings at religious places in every city where the team has played during the tournament.

In another unusual move, the Indian team reportedly delayed its training session in Mumbai by about 45 minutes before the semifinal to avoid the perceived negative influence of a lunar eclipse. While officials have not publicly acknowledged these decisions, insiders say the steps were taken to eliminate any potential distractions or bad omens.

The BCCI has also shifted the team’s accommodation in Ahmedabad before the final. The change comes after India suffered defeats during their previous stays at the same hotel, including the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final and a Super 8 clash against South Africa earlier in this tournament. Though unofficial, the move reflects the desire to bring positive momentum ahead of the title clash.

Pitch Choice Could Be a Key Factor

Another major decision facing the team management concerns the pitch for the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The venue features three types of surfaces: red soil, black soil, and a hybrid combination.

India had earlier lost to South Africa on a black soil pitch at the same ground, prompting speculation that the team may prefer a red soil track for the final. Red soil pitches generally offer better bounce and are considered favourable for stroke play.

The idea gained traction after India’s strong batting display at the Wankhede Stadium, where all pitches are made from red soil. Observers noted that the final pitch had not yet been confirmed, as broadcast equipment such as stump cameras had not been installed on any specific surface. Curators were seen closely inspecting one particular strip, with BCCI CEO Hemang Amin also reviewing the conditions before it was covered along with nearby tracks.

Star-Studded Entertainment Before the Final

The grand finale will not only feature cricket but also a large-scale entertainment programme. International pop star Ricky Martin is scheduled to perform ahead of the match, entertaining the massive crowd expected at the stadium. Fans are likely to hear his famous hit Maria during the pre-match celebrations.

He will be joined by popular Indian performers Falguni Pathak and Sukhwinder Singh, adding a festive atmosphere before the toss.

Special Train for Fans Travelling to Ahmedabad

With thousands of supporters expected to travel to Ahmedabad for the final between India and New Zealand, Western Railway has announced a special train service from Mumbai on match day. The initiative aims to ease travel for fans, especially as flight prices on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route have surged ahead of the highly anticipated clash.