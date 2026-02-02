T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla's comments come after Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15.

The BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) board agrees with the ICC's stance on sportsmanship regarding Pakistan's boycott of their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India and will comment only after consulting the ICC.

BCCI backs ICC

BCCI vice president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC."

Rajeev Shukla's comments come after Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government's decision to permit its men's cricket team to travel to Sri Lanka for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup has been met with a twist. Despite being allowed to participate in the tournament, the team will not take the field for its group match against India on February 15 in Colombo, citing an undisclosed reason.

This move has sparked concerns and warnings from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which insists that cricket and politics should remain separate.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) though hasn’t sent any official communication to the ICC regarding the announcement made by their national government.

ICC warns Pakistan of consequences

The ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of long-term ramifications should they fail to fulfill their commitment to play against India. The governing body has emphasised that Pakistan's decision may breach Article 2.4 (D) of its Constitution, which mandates member boards to manage their affairs autonomously without government interference.

ICC issued a statement on Sunday where they said, "While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule."

"It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," the release said further.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government," said Naqvi, highlighting the complexities of Pakistan's cricket administration. The ICC has made it clear that any board found in breach of this rule faces suspension, resulting in a total freeze of ICC funding and loss of voting rights.

A history of interference

This is not the first time a country's cricket board has faced government interference. In 2019, Zimbabwe's government replaced its cricket board, leading to a three-month suspension by the ICC. Similarly, in 2023, Sri Lanka's government dismissed its board following poor tournament results, triggering an immediate ICC suspension. In both cases, the ICC restored membership once political control was relinquished and the autonomy of the national boards was reinstated.