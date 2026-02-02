FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration

LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react

Delhi's Bhalswa landfill to be transformed into major bus terminal, here's all you need to know

Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?

T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?

Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him ‘Gunda’ and demands his removal

Day after crash, Sensex, Nifty rebound; this is how stock market reacts to Union Budget 2026

Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?

Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight

Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs

Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

HomeSports

SPORTS

T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla's comments come after Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) board agrees with the ICC's stance on sportsmanship regarding Pakistan's boycott of their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India and will comment only after consulting the ICC.

BCCI backs ICC

BCCI vice president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC."

Rajeev Shukla's comments come after Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government's decision to permit its men's cricket team to travel to Sri Lanka for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup has been met with a twist. Despite being allowed to participate in the tournament, the team will not take the field for its group match against India on February 15 in Colombo, citing an undisclosed reason.

This move has sparked concerns and warnings from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which insists that cricket and politics should remain separate.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) though hasn’t sent any official communication to the ICC regarding the announcement made by their national government. 

ICC warns Pakistan of consequences

The ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of long-term ramifications should they fail to fulfill their commitment to play against India. The governing body has emphasised that Pakistan's decision may breach Article 2.4 (D) of its Constitution, which mandates member boards to manage their affairs autonomously without government interference.

ICC issued a statement on Sunday where they said, "While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule."

"It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders," the release said further.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government," said Naqvi, highlighting the complexities of Pakistan's cricket administration. The ICC has made it clear that any board found in breach of this rule faces suspension, resulting in a total freeze of ICC funding and loss of voting rights.

A history of interference

This is not the first time a country's cricket board has faced government interference. In 2019, Zimbabwe's government replaced its cricket board, leading to a three-month suspension by the ICC. Similarly, in 2023, Sri Lanka's government dismissed its board following poor tournament results, triggering an immediate ICC suspension. In both cases, the ICC restored membership once political control was relinquished and the autonomy of the national boards was reinstated.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration
Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration
LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026
LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur
Delhi's Bhalswa landfill to be transformed into major bus terminal, here's all you need to know
Delhi's Bhalswa landfill to be transformed into major bus terminal
Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?
Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement