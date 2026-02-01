FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to play India, says 'We are going to...'

Hours after the Pakistan government decision to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain reiterated that the team would indeed participate in the tournament stressing that players did not take the call. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha breaks his silence after Pakistan decides not to play India, says 'We are going to...'
Hours after the Pakistan government decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reiterated that the team would indeed participate in the tournament, stressing that players did not take the call. 

"We are going to the World Cup. Humara decision nahi hai, hum kuch nahi kar sakte. (The decision not to play against India isn't ours, so we cannot do anything about it.) Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only," Agha told reporters.

The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India. Pakistan had last month announced its squad for the T20 World Cup being hosted by India and Sri Lanka."The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan. The Pakistan government did not give any reason for its decision not to play against India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and the country's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, last month met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to brief him on the matter of the International Cricket Council (ICC) decision after Bangladesh refused to send its team to India over purported "security concerns". The International Cricket Council (ICC) had last month announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.

Scotland is the highest-ranked T20I side not to originally qualify for the tournament. They are currently ranked 14th, ahead of seven teams already in the tournament: Namibia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal, the United States of America (USA), Canada, Oman and Italy. The defending champions, Team India, are slotted in Group A alongside Namibia, the Netherlands, the USA, and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men in Blue will play their opening fixture against the USA on February 7, followed by their match against on February 12.

Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026:Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

(With inputs from ANI)

