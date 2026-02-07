T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opener against USA due to viral fever: Report

The Indian team management is taking a cautious approach with Bumrah, who is central to India's white-ball plans. He did not bowl at the nets on Friday, prompting speculation that he could be rested as a precautionary measure.

India's star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is facing a fitness test ahead of the team's opening T20 World Cup match against the United States on Saturday. Bumrah felt slightly under the weather and skipped the training session on Friday evening, raising concerns about his availability for the match.

Bumrah's participation in doubt

The Indian team management is taking a cautious approach with Bumrah, who is central to India's white-ball plans. He did not bowl at the nets on Friday, prompting speculation that he could be rested as a precautionary measure. Bumrah was running a bit of temperature, and the team management is in no mood to take any risk with its most important fast bowler at the very start of a long campaign.

Mohammed Siraj expected to fill the gap

If Bumrah fails to recover in time, Mohammed Siraj, who joined the squad on Friday evening, is expected to slot into the playing XI. However, with Hardik Pandya likely to share the new ball, Siraj might have to operate as the first-change bowler. The team management is likely to prioritize preserving Bumrah for the business end of the tournament, given the heavy workload ahead and tougher opponents to follow.

India's group schedule

India has a packed group schedule, with matches lined up on February 12 against Namibia, on February 15 against Pakistan, and on February 18 versus Holland. The Pakistan fixture remains doubtful due to prevailing uncertainty, making the USA contest largely inconsequential in the larger scheme of things. The team management feels that resting Bumrah against a relatively inexperienced side appears the most sensible option.

Team management prioritises Bumrah's fitness

The team management is prioritizing Bumrah's fitness, and it seems that they are willing to take a cautious approach to ensure he is available for the crucial matches ahead. With Bumrah's participation in doubt, the Indian team will have to adjust their strategy for the opening match against the United States.