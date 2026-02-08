T20 World Cup 2026: India to play against Pakistan on February 15? PCB’s big U-turn

The India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15 is back on after ICC intervention. PCB had sought to invoke Force Majeure to boycott the game, but ICC and Sri Lanka Cricket urged dialogue, highlighting contractual, sporting, and economic consequences.

After days of uncertainty, the high-profile India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo appears set to go ahead. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly revised its position following intervention from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which underscored the contractual and regulatory implications of a potential boycott.

PCB’s Attempt to Invoke Force Majeure

Earlier, the PCB, acting on instructions from the Government of Pakistan, had written to the ICC seeking to invoke the ‘Force Majeure’ clause in the Member Participation Agreement. This provision allows teams to be excused from fulfilling obligations under unforeseen circumstances, such as war, natural disasters, or government directives. The board had suggested that political considerations justified their potential withdrawal from the Group A fixture against India.

However, the ICC rejected the PCB’s reasoning, highlighting that the clause could only be applied if the situation was genuinely unavoidable and all reasonable measures to mitigate its impact had been taken. The governing body also warned of possible financial and regulatory consequences, including damages claims, if the PCB’s invocation were found to be invalid.

ICC Engagement and Structured Dialogue

Following the ICC’s communication, the PCB softened its stance and approached the global body to initiate formal dialogue. 'The ICC will now engage in a structured manner to solve the problem; there would be a dialogue, not confrontation,' an official told The Indian Express. The ICC is reportedly working with Pakistan to explore feasible solutions and prevent escalation, signalling a constructive approach to resolving the issue.

Sri Lanka Cricket’s Input

The PCB also received an advisory from Sri Lanka Cricket, which urged Pakistan to reconsider its boycott plans. The Sri Lankan board cautioned that pulling out could cause severe economic repercussions and reminded Pakistan of the support extended by Sri Lanka during past cricketing challenges. This intervention added further weight to the ICC’s push for a resolution.

Pakistan’s World Cup Campaign

Pakistan began their T20 World Cup campaign in Colombo with a tense three-wicket victory over the Netherlands. The team is scheduled to face the USA next on February 12 before taking on India in the highly anticipated clash. With the ICC and regional boards now actively engaged, there is renewed optimism that cricket fans will witness one of the tournament’s marquee fixtures without disruption.

The latest developments mark a significant shift from the initial uncertainty surrounding the game, reflecting the ICC’s authority in maintaining tournament schedules and safeguarding commercial and sporting interests.